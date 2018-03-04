Pune: Female guard accused of molesting and manhandling girl students during HSC exams

A woman security guard has been accused of manhandling and molesting girl students, on the suspicion that they may be carrying study material to cheat off from, during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations in the city



A woman security guard has been accused of manhandling and molesting girl students, on the suspicion that they may be carrying study material to cheat off from, during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations in the city. The incident came to light after a 17-year-old student of the commerce stream along with 11 other girls, registered the offence.

On Saturday, around 11 am, more than 50 people, including students and parents, approached Loni Kalbhor police station claiming their daughters had been molested.

One victim said, "On February 21, we had our English paper. The guard asked us to take our pants off. When my turn came, I told her that I have my period, but instead of backing off, the guard touched my private parts to check if I was telling the truth."

Senior inspector Aparna Shitole of Loni Kalbhor police station said, "We are investigating the case."

