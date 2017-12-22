Pune: Four minors rape 5-year-old for months under the pretext of playing 'ghar ghar'

The accused invited the minor girl into the house offering to play ‘ghar ghar’; the 18-yr-old joined gang later

Kondhwa Police have filed a case against four minors and an 18-year-old college student for the gang rape of a five-year-old girl, over a period of nearly four months. The incident came to light yesterday after the assault survivor complained of pain in her stomach and private parts. Medical tests conducted on the minor girl proved that she had been violated. Her father, 30, and the girl's grandmother immediately lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa Police.

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Milind Gaikwad said, "We met the minor along with a team of female cops and members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). She said that one of her friends, who live in the same residential society, sexually abused her in August. Following the incident, three other friends of that minor boy joined in to violate her. The age of these boys ranged between seven to 12 years."

According to police sources, the accused invited the survivor to one of their homes under the pretext of playing "ghar ghar" before assaulting her. "It was after they shared their experiences with an 18-year-old from the same building that he too started abusing her," the source said, Gaikwad said, "We have sought the help of CWC officials, who will interact with the minor accused, who will undergo medical tests."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go