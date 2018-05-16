Pune: Man installs spy camera in waterpurifier to snoop on estranged wife

The woman found the secret camera in January this year. She approached the police months later and lodged a complaint against him for allegedly spying on her





A man has landed in trouble after his estranged wife accused him of snooping on her. The man, who is in his mid-40s, has been accused of installing a spy camera in the woman's bedroom in the house located in Kalepadal area of the city, where he no more stays, police said today. "They had got married around two decades back. But within a year of their marriage, the man went abroad for work and stayed there for a few years" sub inspector of Wanwadi police station, Rekha Kale, said.



However, the relationship between the couple soured when he returned to India around 10 years ago. After he came back, the couple stayed together for eight months, but since things did not work out between them, the man moved to Bengaluru to stay with his parents, she said. "But he suspected his wife's character and would often visit the flat in Pune to meet their 12-year-old son. During one of his visits, he secretly installed a spy camera on the waterpurifier machine in the bedroom to spy on her, the officer said.



"The woman found the secret camera in January this year. She approached the police months later and lodged a complaint against him for allegedly spying on her," Kale said. Based on her complaint, a case under section 354 (C) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the man on Monday, she said. "Once the man comes to Pune from Bengaluru, we will talk to him and further action will be taken," Kale said.