Quentin Tarantino: Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy

hollywood

Quentin Tarantino recently came under fire for portraying Bruce Lee as an arrogant man in his movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The filmmaker, however, defended his decision to portray the late star in that manner.

Quentin Tarantino speaks up on the Bruce Lee controversy

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was recently embroiled in a controversy wherein he came under fire for portraying martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee as an arrogant man in his movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Now, the ace director has responded to this controversy by defending his decision to portray Lee in this manner.

Responding to the criticism he received, Tarantino has claimed that the depiction isn't so inaccurate, reported Variety. According to a report in ANI, Tarantino told reporters 'Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy', at a promotional event in Moscow.

In the film, Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth, exchanges insults with Bruce Lee played by Mike Moh. The scene shows Lee's character demeaning boxer Muhammad Ali and picking a street fight with Cliff Booth.

Tarantino further said, "The way he was talking, I didn't just make a lot of that up. I heard him say things like that, to that effect. If people are saying, 'Well he never said he could beat up Muhammad Ali,' well yeah, he did. Not only did he say that, but his wife, Linda Lee, said that in her first biography I ever read. She absolutely said that."

Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon, and his training partner Dan Inosanto spoke to Variety about Lee's depiction in the movie. Inosanto said, "He was never, in my opinion, c--ky. Maybe he was c--ky in as far as martial arts because he was very sure of himself. He was worlds ahead of everyone else. But on a set, he's not gonna show off. Bruce Lee would have never said anything derogatory about Muhammad Ali because he worshiped the ground Muhammad Ali walked on."

According to the report in ANI, Shannon added, "He was continuously marginalised and treated like kind of a nuisance of a human being by white Hollywood, which is how he's treated in the film by Quentin Tarantino.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Mike Moh, Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. The film is slated to hit the theatres in India on August 15, 2019.

Also read: Far less intimidating, Mr Tarantino!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever