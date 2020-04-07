Quiz: Bombay Boss - Landmarks

TODAY'S TOPIC: LANDMARKS

1) In the 19th century, which of the landmarks was the second most photographed structure in the Indian Subcontinent after the Taj Mahal?

a. Gateway of India

b. Flora Fountain

c. Victoria Terminus (Now CSMT)

2) Which of these leaders' statues stands in front of the BMC buildin?

a. Sir Pherozeshah Mehta

b. Dr Dadabhai Naoroji

c. Lokmanya Tilak

3. Which of these financial institutions is housed at the Pheroze Jeejebhoy Towers?

a. Bombay Stock Exchange

b. Mint

c. Reserve Bank of India

4. The design of which of these important landmarks resembles Gol Gumbaz in Bijapur?

a. High Court

b. Rajabai Tower

c. Prince of Wales Museum (now CSMVS)

5. Which of these iconic cinemas is located near the busy Dhobi Talao traffic signal?

a. Eros

b. Metro

c. Regal

ANSWERS TO YESTERDAY'S QUIZ - FILMS

1) Town Hall, Asiatic Society - Mumbai

2) Smita Patil

3) Raakh

4) Govinda

5) Shiamak Davar

