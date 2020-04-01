Quiz: Bombay Boss - Politics and Politicians

POLITICS & POLITICIANS

1) Which of these politicians was a former sub inspector, and went on to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2003?

A. Sushilkumar Shinde

B. Vilasrao Deshmukh

C. Manohar Joshi

2) Until 1960, the Bombay Presidency was a bilingual state that comprised Maharashtra and which other current Indian state?

A. Goa

B. Gujarat

C. Madhya Pradesh

3) A champion bridge player, and former mayor of Mumbai, this politician started India's first wireless-controlled free ambulance service. Name him.

A. Madhu Dandavate

B. Chhagan Bhujbal

C. Murli Deora

4) Which of these national politicians cut his teeth into the trade union scene in Mumbai and was responsible for one of the biggest railway strikes in Indian history?

A. Prithviraj Chavan

B. George Fernandes

C. Vasantdada Patil

5) This three-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra also served as the chairman of the BCCI; who is this veteran politician?

A. Sharad Pawar

B. PC Alexander

C. Shankarrao Chavan

Answers to yesterday's quiz: THEATRE

1) Naseeruddin Shah

2) Thane

3) Ank

4) Sharon Prabhakar

5) Prithvi Theatre

