R Madhavan shares his hair-raising tales on social media; watch video

R Madhavan shared a video where he can be seen prepping for the role of ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan for his next - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan

R Madhavan spent 14 hours at the salon to get the right look to play ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Yesterday, the actor shared a video where he can be seen prepping for the role.

"When getting into the character takes two years and getting the look in place takes 14 hours on the chair (sic)," he captioned the social post. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan and Madhavan (it's his directorial debut), the film will release in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Madhavan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, feels that not knowing about great scientist Nambi Narayanan is a crime.

Madhavan was interacting with the media at the teaser launch of the film, along with his co-director Anant Mahadevan and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist S. Nambi Mahadevan, last week.

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect revolves around the life of S. Nambi Narayanan, who is an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer. As a senior officer at the ISRO, he was in charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. However, the charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him "not guilty" in 1998.

