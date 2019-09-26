R Madhavan's son Vedaant makes India proud; wins silver in international swimming championship

It's a proud moment for India as R Madhavan's 14-year-old son, Vedaant, has won silver for the nation in an international swimming championship. The teenager participated at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship. He bagged the medal for 4X100m freestyle relay, and R Madhavan couldn't be prouder.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor's heart and Instagram account, both are filled with pride as he announced this is Vedaant's first official medal representing India. R Madhavan shared a picture of his son with his teammates.

He captioned the image as: "India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games. Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India [sic]"

Actors Rohit Roy, Anup Soni, and a few others poured congratulatory messages for Vedaant, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita. "Incredible achievement! Congrats vedant and team India !!!! [sic]," wrote Rohit Roy. Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra called Vedaant a "rockstar"

In the month of April 2018, Vedaant had won a medal in a swimming championship, and the proud father had shared it on social media. The actor celebrates his son's achievements on social media. Upon his win, the actor had written: "proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings [sic]"

Isn't that great news for India and the actor?

On the professional front, R Madhavan is known for his films Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu series, the web show Breathe, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and many others. He will next be seen in a film titled, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

