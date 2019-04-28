Rachel Brosnahan to star in film I'm Your Woman

hollywood

Rachel Brosnahan

After marvellously playing her role as Mrs Maisel in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan has been roped in to play the lead in I'm Your Woman. The upcoming drama will witness the direction of Julia Hart and will be produced by Jordan Horowitz and Amazon Studios, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Rachel Brosnahan has bagged the role of Jean in the upcoming flick. The film by Hart is co-written by her husband and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz. The plot of the film revolves around Jean, who runs away with her child due to her husband's crimes. Later, she comes across a couple who are dealing with an unlikely partnership.

Rachel, who is known onscreen for her role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel as Midge Maisel, has garnered oodles of appreciation for her role in the Amazon Prime series. I'm Your Woman is set to be the fourth film by Julia Hart. She recently finished her schedule for Disney film Stargirl.

The husband and wife duo, Hart and Horowitz have co-written the film Fast Color which came out on March 10, 2018. The production of I'm Your Woman is expected to start in the fall. However, the release date is yet not confirmed.

