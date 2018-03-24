Radha Yadav replaces injured Rajeshwari Gayakwad in India Women's squad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad sustained a webbing injury to her right hand during a fielding session after India's opening game against Australia Women, which the home side went on to lose by six wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday



Representation pic

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has been called in the 15-man Indian squad as a replacement for injured Rajeshwari Gayakwad for the ongoing T20 triangular series, featuring Australia and England. Confirming the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, "The All-India Women's Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as the replacement for injured Rajeshwari Gayakwad in India's squad for the ongoing Women's T20 Triangular Series."

Gayakwad sustained a webbing injury to her right hand during a fielding session after India's opening game against Australia Women, which the home side went on to lose by six wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Radha made her international debut in the shortest format of the game during the opening T20I of the five-match series in South Africa last month. She went wicket-less for two games on the trot before being dropped for the rest of the matches. The Indian women cricket team will now lock horns with England on March 25.

The updated Indian women's T20I squad is as follows:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram, Radha Yadav.

