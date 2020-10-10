Radhika Apte's Hollywood calling! A Call to Spy producer revels why the actress was her first choice

Radhika Apte's on-screen performances speak volumes and whichever project the Indie star is a part of, unveils a different and new side of her as an artist, shedding light on her versatility. This talent of the actress made her the first choice when it came to choosing who would play the real-life character of Noor Inayat Khan, reveals producer Sarah Megan Thomas for her upcoming film, A Call to Spy.

Sarah Megan Thomas in a recent interview shared, "I love Radhika Apte. I can't even say that enough. This is her American Film Debut and she's going to be huge here what she is in India and internationally, 'huge'."

Sharing the process on how Radhika was the first pick for Noor's character she furthermore adds, "I saw an Indie film called 'Parched' and I was actually speaking with the director in part of the director interviews. She said Radhika is amazing and I said yes, I loved her in the film and that was the genesis for she'd make a great Noor."

"Actually, Radhika was our first choice and Lydia, our director knew Radhika very well and so when I brought her to the suggestion she loved it and Radhika said 'Yes' which makes me so happy because for Noor Inayat Khan, it was so important to have an authentic Indian actress play the role", says Sarah.

It's amazing how every opportunity looks out for the actress and adds to the list of phenomenal characters she has given in her career.

The actress also recently worked behind the lens for her directorial debut Sleepwalkers which won the 'The Best Midnight Short Award' at Palms Spring International Short Fest that was held online, this year. After the super success of Raat Akeli Hai, Radhika will be seen in A Call to Spy portraying a real-life character of Noor Inayat Khan.

