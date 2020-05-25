Raga remedies

A raga, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, may be defined as a traditional pattern of notes in Indian music. But that isn't the description you'd give to a child. City-based music venture The Sound Space (TSS) has devised a new means for kids to explore ragas through a specially curated workshop. Titled On A Lighter Note, they delve into ragas through classical songs from films: think Lata Mangeshkar's Piya tose naina lage re from Guide based on raag khamaj or Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Aas paas hai khuda from Anjaana Anjaani derived from raag bhoopali built on a pentatonic scale.

The workshops on Zoom comprise a four-session module and were kick-started last week with new batches start ng tomorrow. Kamakshi Khurana, who has co-founded the company along with sister Vishala, says that the conceptualisation came about because of the lockdown. "The children were fresh out of the music concert AAMAD that we had put out in collaboration with Taufiq Qureshi and had worked really hard on. After the lockdown was announced, we had to find a way to let their hair down. We needed a break but also had to keep them engaged with music, so, we came up with something exciting," she says.

Outlining the benefits of the workshop, Khurana states that there is a lot of active listening involved. Children are prompted to think about what a raga makes them feel, understanding the challan or decoding the sargam. "One of them actually drew a picture based on what she felt — an evening time feeling which was accurate because that particular raga was intended for that period," she shares, adding, "We try to give as much individual attention as we can and engage children with voice notes and homework to give feedback."

The workshop is split into two batches: for six to 10 year-olds, and for those aged 11 and above. Khurana says the primary goal is to make everyone feel happy since "everyone is not here to become a great singer but music is a good thing to come home to."

Log on to playydate.in

Call 9820821296

Cost Rs 1,500 (for four sessions)

