Rahul Dravid joins in to help needy cricketers

Former India captain and batting great, Rahul Dravid has recently joined the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) and contributed to their special fund to help some needy former players who are dealing with rough financial times caused by the Coronavirus.

The Ashok Malhotra-led association has collected Rs 42 lakh so far and is hoping for more players to come forward and help their lesser fortunate colleagues.

Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, Gautam Gambhir and now Dravid, have helped boost the coffers. Kolkata-based Malhotra who played seven Tests and 20 one-day internationals for India from 1982 to 1986, plans to strengthen his appeal for more funds through some inspirational Bollywood songs on social media. The association will welcome corporate houses which are willing to join the cause.

