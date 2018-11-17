Rahul Johri Case: Sexual harassment probe panel granted extension

cricket

"There is no particular date set. They have asked for an extension and it has been granted to them," a BCCI source told mid-day yesterday. The 15-day deadline for the probe panel to submit the report ended on Thursday

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

The three-member independent probe panel has been granted an extension to complete their investigations in the alleged sexual harassment issue pertaining to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

The probe panel, comprising Retd Justice Rakesh Sharma (of Allahabad High Court), Barkha Singh (former chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission) and Veena Gowda (human rights activist), has asked the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), who are in charge of the BCCI affairs, for an extension. The request has been granted by the CoA.

"There is no particular date set. They have asked for an extension and it has been granted to them," a BCCI source told mid-day yesterday. The 15-day deadline for the probe panel to submit the report ended on Thursday. It is learnt that there will be no further depositions before the probe panel.

Johri is facing sexual harassment allegations from at least three individuals. The first victim went on Twitter with an anonymous account to highlight her plight when Johri was working with the Discovery Network. Those tweets were later deleted.

The second victim was asked to write about her experience to the CoA by former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, who also deposed before the probe panel. The third person to level sexual harassment allegations was employed with a prominent news network. There is also a harassment complaint against Johri by a BCCI employee.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates