Rajat Sharma's DDCA body may do a U-turn on RTI act

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA)'s newly elected president Rajat Sharma celebrates his victory with the supporters, at DDCA office, in New Delhi on Monday, July 2, 2018. Pic/PTI

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma yesterday beat World Cup winning India cricketer Madan Lal by 517 votes to become the new president of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association.

Sharma's group swept the elections, winning all 12 seats. With DDCA being the first among equals to go into elections after the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Committee suggested path-breaking structural reforms, the polling also witnessed abolition of proxy system with nearly 3000 voters turning up to cast their vote. Sharma got a total of 1531 votes while former Test cricketer Lal could only poll 1004 votes.

In another major development, the new body will revisit the decision to have DDCA under Right To Information (RTI) ambit as per Law Commission's recommendations. "I will try my best to uphold the democratic traditions of DDCA," Sharma told mediapersons after accepting the charge from Delhi High Court appointed administrator

Justice Vikramajit Sen.

While Justice Sen had brought DDCA under RTI ambit, the newly elected body is unlikely to toe the line and a meeting will soon be held to revoke the administrator's diktat.

