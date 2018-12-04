Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 storms the box office

regional-cinema

Rajinikanth's 2.0 earns Rs 400 crore worldwide over opening weekend at the Box Office

Rajinikath in 2.0

Despite an opening day collection that paled in comparison to that of other offerings in 2018, Rajinikath's 2.0 soared past the Rs 400 crore mark over the weekend, with 50 per cent of its collections coming in from home turf.

Talking about the collective figure earned by the Akshay Kumar starrer's Hindi (Rs 97 crore), Telugu (Rs 52 crore) and Tamil (approximately Rs 55 crore) versions, trade expert Amod Mehra says, "The collection declined on Friday, but showed a considerable jump on Saturday and Sunday. The 3D version has been preferred over 2D, which means the collections would have been better if the makers had opted for more 3D screenings."

At a time when experts are upholding the fact that content is king, trade analyst Girish Wankhede puts the onus back on the actors. "This jump shows that the star-power is the ultimate deciding factor. Viewers have been willing to overlook other flaws. Kids have loved the VFX. The film has also benefited since it was the only release."

Also Read: 2.0 Movie Review - Tech wonder; no more, no less

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates