Rajinikanth denounces violence against policemen

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday said assault on policemen on duty should be nipped in the bud. In a tweet along with a video clip of policemen being attacked by protesters opposed to the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday, he said: "Such violent culture, if not nipped in the bud, would pose a great danger to the nation."

Rajinikanth called for more stringent law to punish those who attack uniformed policemen. On Tuesday, members of different organisations, including movie directors, protested against the IPL cricket matches to be held in Chepauk stadium demanding a Cauvery Management Board from the Central government.

In the video clip posted by Rajinikanth, a protester is seen hitting two policemen without any provocation. Welcoming Rajinikanth's views, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said violence was not acceptable on any count.

