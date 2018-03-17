Rajinikanth ensured I ate on time: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi plays a policeman in the project, which will also mark his debut in Tamil



Rajinikanth

Actor Panjak Tripathi, who will next be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer "Kaala", says the megastar would ensure that he ate on time and regularly checked up on him when they shot for the movie together. Pankaj plays a policeman in the project, which will also mark his debut in Tamil.

"My experience of shooting with Rajini sir has been amazing. He is a very humble man who used to check on me and ensure I ate on time. We have had conversations about acting, about spirituality and the film industry. When he is in front of the camera, he takes on a different persona. I learnt a lot from this experience," Pankaj said in a statement.

"I knew I needed to be part of a film where I share screen space with someone of his calibre. The minute the offer came, I said 'yes' and I am delighted that I did," he added.

The gangster film has been written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, and also features Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi among others.

