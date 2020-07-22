Rajinikanth wears mask and drives Lamborghini, pic goes viral

A picture of superstar Rajinikanth behind the wheel of a Lamborghini wearing a face mask has gone viral. Quite in sync with the image that the senior actor maintains in public life, he is seen simply dressed in a plain white attire.

Fans of the superstar launched hashtag #LionInLamborghini on Twitter, which started trending almost instantaneously. "Wear Mask!!! Prevent Corona Risk!! #LionInLamborghini #Rajnikanth," wrote a fan.

"He himself is Self driving the car for safety," noted another fan. "He is the brand ambassador for being simple... Yes he is a Superstar," wrote a fan. "He practices what he preaches. Wearing Mask inside his own car as well. Leader for a reason," gushed another fan.

"Even at the AGE 70 Yrs this Man Thalaivar @rajinikanth Super Active & Energetic like any Youngsters. On Screen his Heroic Stunts & energy Fire Offscreen his Simple Persona," wrote another fan.

"Being Famous is not enough, Being famous & responsible at every instance is very important," wrote another user.

