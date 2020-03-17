Ram Charan and Junior NTR tell you how to stay safe amidst the Coronavirus outbreak!

The entire globe is extremely careful and cautious right now due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and Superstars Junior NTR and Ram Charan have now released a video where they ask all of us how to take care of ourselves! Taking to his Instagram account, Junior NTR uploaded a video that was a minute and 20 seconds long. Both NTR and Ram Charan could be seen talking about how we all can stay safe from getting infected because of the virus.

For the uninitiated, we all have been asked multiple times by multiple celebrities how to take preventive measures, and these two Superstars have seconded that. They both ask us to avoid public places and to use hand sanitizers and masks to be safe. This video must be seen.

Take a look right here:

It seems the makers of their upcoming biggie, RRR, did the right thing by postponing the film to 2021. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this ambitious period drama that also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt was earlier supposed to release on July 31 this year but now will arrive on January 8 next year. We all have been asked to stay at homes and stay safe till March 31, yet, let's not take things for granted and it seems all the people in the Bollywood industry are thinking of our safety first.

