Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj, announces on social media!

Amid the lockdown, actor Rana Daggubati has got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj and this news has been announced by the actor himself on his social media account. In what seems to be a caption straight out of a movie, the actor couldn't contain his excitement and wrote this as his caption- "And she said Yes :)" (sic), which was followed by a heart and her name in the form of a hashtag.

Have a look at the lovely post right here:

View this post on Instagram And she said Yes :) âÂ¤ï¸Â#MiheekaBajaj A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) onMay 12, 2020 at 4:17am PDT

Immediately as the actor put out a lovely photo of them together, celebrities couldn't stop themselves from congratulating the actor for such heartening news. First in line stood Kiara Advani, who wrote congratulations with a red heart. Following up was Rhea Chakraborty who also wrote congratulations with three hugs emojis. Shruti Haasan wrote- "Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations" (sic) followed by three hearts.

Hansika Motwani also wrote congratulations, which was accompanied by three stars. Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote- "Awww congrats you guys." (sic) Anil Kapoor wrote a long message that read- "Congratulations my hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you." (sic)

This has surprised his fans and all the celebrities in all the way possible. And if we may add, this has to be the best news in a long, long time. Now we are waiting for more pictures and hopefully videos of the two together and their lovely moments!

