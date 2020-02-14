Rana Daggubati: Haathi Mere Saathi not an easy film to make

Rana Daggubati says mounting his upcoming action spectacle Haathi Mere Saathi involved lots of challenges as they were focused on doing justice to the story. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie is about ''a man who fought for the jungle, the animals and against society''. It will release across the country in three languages —Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — on April 2.

"It's not an easy film to get done. There were challenges. We dealt with nature, three languages and the elephants. You have so many factors that are not going to favour you everyday but that's what it is about, completing a story. I went back two years while watching the making. I'm a different man today because I was able to do all these things," said Daggubati.

The actor said he had to shed 30 kilos for his character in the film. "After Baahubali, when Prabhu sir met me, I looked like a bull." The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever