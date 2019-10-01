Rana Daggubati - there's weight in the name itself, and hearing upon this, one imagines a person with a bulky physique, courtesy Bhallala Dev. Rana has always portrayed himself as a person with a bulky physique in most of his films.

Daggubati's latest picture is a far cry from his onscreen image and personality. In the picture shared by the Baahubali actor on his Instagram account, he looks much leaner, and that has caused a reason for his fans to worry. The actor's leaner look makes him look "weak" and "skinny", as per his followers.

In fact, there were a few users, that also asked if everything was fine with him.

In fact, in the month of July too, the actor had shared a lean image of himself and soon there were rumours of him undergoing a kidney transplant. Speaking about the same, he told IANS, "I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me."

On the professional front, Daggubati will be seen in Housefull 4 - a reincarnation comedy. The trailer has him fighting with a wolf. The visual will definitely scare you. The film releases on October 25, 2019.

