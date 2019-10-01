MENU

Rana Daggubati leaves fans concerned with "skinny" viral photo

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 17:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rana Daggubati's latest picture has left his fans concerned for him. The actor looks much leaner than usual

Rana Daggubati shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Rana Daggubati - there's weight in the name itself, and hearing upon this, one imagines a person with a bulky physique, courtesy Bhallala Dev. Rana has always portrayed himself as a person with a bulky physique in most of his films. 

Daggubati's latest picture is a far cry from his onscreen image and personality. In the picture shared by the Baahubali actor on his Instagram account, he looks much leaner, and that has caused a reason for his fans to worry. The actor's leaner look makes him look "weak" and "skinny", as per his followers. 

In fact, there were a few users, that also asked if everything was fine with him.  

In fact, in the month of July too, the actor had shared a lean image of himself and soon there were rumours of him undergoing a kidney transplant. Speaking about the same, he told IANS, "I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me."

On the professional front, Daggubati will be seen in Housefull 4 - a reincarnation comedy. The trailer has him fighting with a wolf. The visual will definitely scare you. The film releases on October 25, 2019.

