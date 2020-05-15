Rana Daggubati proposed to Miheeka Bajaj virtually; family knew about his relationship for a while now

Rana Daggubati took the world by surprise when he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. In what seems to be a caption straight out of a movie, the actor couldn't contain his excitement and wrote this as his caption- "And she said Yes :)" (sic), which was followed by a heart and her name in the form of a hashtag.

View this post on Instagram And she said Yes :) âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ#MiheekaBajaj A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) onMay 12, 2020 at 4:17am PDT

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the family said that Rana's family knew about his relationship and the marriage plan is on the cards. They will start it as soon as the lockdown is lifted. "He has proposed virtually in the time of lockdown. He and Miheeka, who is an interior designer and event manager, have been in a serious relationship for a while now. No official engagement has taken place yet due to the current situation, but it's official. Their family and friends have been aware of their relationship and knew they were going to get married. Obviously, with the lockdown in place wedding planning will take place only once things return to normalcy".

The news of Rana's relationship has surprised his fans and all the celebrities in all the way possible. The news of his wedding has brought in smile to his fans. We are certainly looking forward to seeing more romantic pictures of the duo.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news