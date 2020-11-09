Rana Daggubati ramps up entertainment; launches his YouTube channel

The year 2020 has shown that new-age entertainment goes beyond traditional media of television and cinema. One to believe that the medium and the message are often inter-linked, actor-producer Rana Daggubati is set to launch his YouTube channel, South Bay, today. "In 2020, stories can and should be told in all platforms. South Bay [will offer] multi-lingual, multi-format stories that range from 10 seconds to 10 hours. In India, we've been divided into sub-culture and mainstream in terms of content viewing, but on this channel, we'll bring mainstream talent to create cultural content. Inversely, independent creators will get a mainstream platform," says the South star.



Johar, Ranaut will appear on the show

The actor plans to kick off the proceedings with a quirky chat show, Why Are You?, which will see him double up as the host to celebrity guests, including Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Ram Gopal Varma. "It's an irreverent animated talk show that has global and local guests from across film and music industries," he elaborates. The line-up also includes Lakshmi Manchu's chat show, Coming Back to Life, and a 30-minute piece with independent musicians.

