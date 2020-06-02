Randeep Hooda shares details about his experience shooting action sequences for Extraction

Randeep Hooda who recently took a giant leap into Hollywood with one of Netflix's most-watched titles, Extraction (2020), detailed his experience of shooting this action-packed thriller. While working and training alongside Chris Hemsworth, Randeep in an exclusive conversation on "The IMDb Show" described the experience of prepping for action sequences from scratch as an 'eye-opener'.

Talking about the preparation, Randeep shared, "I really enjoyed the prep part of the action sequences. There were really good stunt people like Daniel Stevens, who was the stunt coordinator, and fight master, Michael Lehr. He was really calm and funny with it and he would show you examples of how not to do it (action sequence) and that kind of eased you because that's what you are probably going to do at first. We started from warm up before a take and learnt how to throw a punch, the reaction and how to use your body for maximum effect on the screen."

Randeep Hooda with Sam Hargrave

Describing the experience of learning to hold a gun, Randeep further added, "We learnt from scratch like how to hold a gun, how to draw a gun, how not to keep the finger on the trigger. I mean, I have held a gun in so many movies before but this is the first time I learnt that when you are not shooting (the gun) your trigger finger is not supposed to be on trigger but is placed outside. And I didn't know that. Shooting these action sequences were an eye opener. For someone who has been working for so many years, to learn so much all over again was really a wonderful experience."

Comparing his Hollywood experience of training for action sequences to his upcoming movie, Radhe (2020), Randeep said, "I did rehearse for one scene for Radhe which was a single take where I kill many people. That I rehearsed for. We had Korean fight masters who had come, they were the ones who made me rehearse."

The Netflix film, Extraction, which released on April 24, 2020, was a hit. The action-thriller was directed by Sam Hargrave, a Marvel stunt coordinator turned filmmaker, who could return for the follow-up. While shooting for 'Avengers: Infinity War,' the Russos had put together the film and approached Hargrave and later Hemsworth. Extraction is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad', 'Extraction' stars Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, an Australian mercenary mourning the death of his son when he takes a job to rescue a 14-year-old boy (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug kingpin.

Amid lockdown, the actor has been constantly sharing some posts to enlighten people about the importance of the current state in the country. One of his posts read:

