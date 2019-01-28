Ranji Trophy: Chinnaswamy crowd boo ton-up Cheteshwar Pujara

cricket

Hosts Karnataka added just two runs to their overnight score of 237-8 before being bundled out, setting a 279-run target for the visitors

Saurashtra's Cheteshwar Pujara

Benefitting from an umpiring howler, Cheteshwar Pujara put Saurashtra on the brink of victory with an unbeaten hundred but walked out of the ground amidst 'cheater' boos in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here yesterday.

Pujara hit his 49th first-class hundred and shared an unconquered 201-run fourth-wicket stand with Sheldon Jackson (90) to help his side end the fourth day at 224-3, just 55 runs away from victory.

Hosts Karnataka added just two runs to their overnight score of 237-8 before being bundled out, setting a 279-run target for the visitors. Pacer R Vinay Kumar provided the hosts the best possible start by getting rid of opener Snell Patel (0) and No. 3 Vishvaraj Jadeja (0) without letting them bother the scorer.

Abhimanyu Mithun scalped Harvik Desai (9) to leave Saurashtra gasping at 23 for three. It could have been worse for the visitors when Pujara pushed one from Vinay Kumar to edge it to wicketkeeper Shrinivas Sharath but umpire turned down the appeal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever