Rapper DaBaby's brother Glenn Johnson dead at 34

American rapper DaBaby is mourning the loss of his brother Glenn Johnson. He was 34. According to Fox News, DaBaby -- born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk -- took to social media to pay tribute to Johnson.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News that they responded to a call on Tuesday to find Glenn Johnson "who had sustained a gunshot wound." He was later pronounced dead at a North Carolina hospital. The 28-year-old musician seemingly reacted to death when he posted a short message on Twitter.

"Damn bruh," he wrote Wednesday adding a broken heart emoji. Additionally, the rapper took to Instagram to share lyrics from the intro track on his album "KIRK," which makes mention of a brother.

He also wrote another comment, along with a black heart emoji. And in his Instagram profile, DaBaby wrote in his bio: "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER." Reps for DaBaby did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

