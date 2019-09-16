Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs in Mumbai; Madhuri Dixit thanks the star

American rapper Wiz Khalifa came down to India and recently performed in Mumbai as part of the Sunburn arena concert series. Wiz Khalifa's concert took place on September 15, at Jio Gardens in Bandra, Mumbai. Wiz Khalifa, who is popular for songs like Black and Yellow, and See You Again, has quite a massive fan following in India.

The concert also had artistes like Ananya Birla, Emiway Bantai, Monica Dogra, Ishani X Bobkat and The Mxxnlight perform before Wiz Khalifa's set. The concert, as expected, was attended by thousands of fans and several celebrities, too. Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene also attended the concert, after which the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress even thanked the rapper for his performance.

Madhuri, who attended the concert with her husband and their son Arin Nene, shared a picture with the rapper along with another rapper, Raja Kumari. "Thanks for showing the world yet again that music knows no boundaries of genre, age, culture, etc. @wizkhalifa. We had a great time grooving to your songs. @TheRajaKumari @DoctorNene," she captioned the photo.

A couple of days back, Madhuri Dixit had tweeted about the Wiz Khalifa concert, sharing her excitement with her fans. The actress' post read, "Excited for the Wiz Khalifa concert tomorrow in Mumbai! Who's coming? @SunburnFestival."

Madhuri then shared glimpses from the concert on her Instagram stories as well. In one of the pictures, you can see Madhuri posing with Dr Shriram Nene against the backdrop of the concert crowd, while another picture shows Madhuri posing with Wiz Khalifa and Rajakumari.

Wiz Khalifa drove the Indian audience crazy by performing live in Delhi and Mumbai on September 14 and 15, respectively. Last year, the 31-year-old artist had performed in India for the first time in Goa at the music festival Time Out 72.

