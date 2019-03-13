Rare pictures of Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta on a bike

famous-personalities

Amruta Fadnavis is seen posing on a red bike in a velvet royal blue jacket and pants paired with a bright olive green helmet.

Pic courtesy/ Instagram/ Amruta Fadnavis

The versatile woman, Amruta Fadnavis known as a supporting wife, active social worker and a role model for all the women in the country recently shared pictures of her on her Instagram account which reveal the fearless and bold side of her. She looked nothing less than a bond lady posing on a huge bike with a helmet and jacket. She is is a banker, singer social activist and married to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

She is often seen at charity shows, political events with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis and singing shows, but this bold and daring side of her was unusual and inspiring. She shared these pictures on Instagram to express her views on women power and everything that a woman can do. She clearly showed the world that she is unstoppable and nothing can hold her down as a woman. She is a housewife, an activist, singer, banker and a role model for many women and this does not stop her from achieving new things in life every day.

Amruta Fadnavis is seen posing on a red bike in a velvet royal blue jacket and pants paired with a bright olive green helmet. She is a responsible citizen of the country and though posing for a picture she still has her helmet on.

View Photos: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is a family man and these photos are proof

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates