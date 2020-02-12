Ratan Tata hits one million followers on Instagram, netizens hail legend
The stalwart of the Indian business industry celebrated his rare feat with a humbling picture of himself as she extended his thank you note to all his followers.
Business magnate Ratan Tata, who made his Instagram debut on October 30, 2019, has achieved another milestone. The 82-year-old business veteran, who has been setting the internet on fire with his inspiring posts and candid photos with dogs recently achiever the rare feat of 1 million followers on Instagram.
In order to celebrate his milestone of 1 million Instagram followers, the philanthropist took to the social media platform and shared a humbling picture thanking his fans for showering him with love. In the heartwarming post, an energetic and vibrant Tata can be seen sitting on the floor with a bright smile on his face.
While sharing the adorable picture, Tata wrote: I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it.
View this post on Instagram
He further said: I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues.
As soon as Tata shared the post, it took the internet by storm with hundreds of his followers taking to the comments section of the post to shower praises on the stalwart of the Indian business. One user wrote, "You are one of the most charismatic guys in the country," while another one commented, "So humble man."
A third user wrote, "You are a legend sir. So much love and respect to you.my family's third generation is working with the Tata family now and I am so proud of you and my members who are working with the Tata family." The post, which has gone viral since has garnered over 4,00,000 likes and still counting.
On his Instagram bio, Ratan Tata wrote, I made it to the 'Gram! He further wrote that he is the chairman of Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons.
An industrialist par excellence, business magnate Ratan Tata was born on December 29, 1937, to Naval Tata and Sonoo Tata in then Bombay now Mumbai. Businessmen, investor, and philanthropist are few of the facets of Ratan Tata's colourful yet illustrious. He was served as the Chairman of Tata Group from 1991 to 2012
Did you know? At the age of 10, Ratan Tata's parents Naval and Sonoo separated in 1948. Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata, who was the widow of Sir Ratanji Tata
In photo: Ratan Tata with his pet dog, late Tito
After his parent's separation, Ratan Tata was officially adopted by his grandmother Navajbai Tat through the J. N. Petit Parsi Orphanage. Ratan Tata also has a step-brother, Noel Tata from his father's second marriage. His father's second wife was Simone Tata
In photo: A young and handsome Ratan Tata during his Architecture days from Cornell University
Did you know? Ratan Tata did his schooling from Campion School till the 8th class. Post which, he studied at the pre-British era Cathedral and John Connon School and at Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. After completing his graduation, Tata went on to get a degree in Architecture Cornell University. He also attended the seven-week Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States
With a keen acumen for business, Ratan Tata joined Tata Group; from working on the shop floor of Tata Steel to owning 5-star hotels, from manufacturing needles to steel plants and much more, Ratan Tata has been there and done that. Under his leadership, Tata grew to be one of the leading business names in the country and across the globe
Besides being a businessman and a philanthropist, Ratan Tata is also a smart investor. He has invested in a number of startups, thereby encouraging new ideas and backing innovative business minds
In photo: Ratan Tata with Shantanu Naidu, a budding entrepreneur, whose idea of making make collars with reflectors for stray dogs was backed by the none other than Ratan Tata
Under his able leadership, the Tata group was able to acquire global brands such as Jaguar, Corus, Land Rover, Tetley and much more. He has been awarded and bestowed with innumerable doctorates from Honorary Doctor of Law to Honorary Doctor of Business and the list goes on
In photo: Ratan Tata receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual Giants International Awards from Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeo and Shaina NC
Did you know? The 81-year-old philanthropist and the former chairman of the Tata Group did not tie the knot. In an interview in 2011, Ratan Tata had said that he had come close to getting married four times but each time he backed off in fear or for one reason or another
The stalwart of the Indian business industry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian war in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008 by the Government of India
In photo: Ratan Tata with actor Boman Irani at the Iranshah Udvada Utsav, which saw the coming together of Parsis from all over the world
On October 30, 2019, Ratan Tata made his Instagram debut. The stalwart of the Indian business industry has about 700 thousand followers on Instagram. While sharing a picture of himself, Tata's first post read: I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!
Ratan Tata has shared about 11 posts to date and has managed to strike a chord with today's millennial generation. Ratan Tata shared this picture of himself on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. While sharing the picture, Tata wrote: 11 years later, a lot has been said about the tragedy that commenced on 26/11/2008. The memory of standing outside helpless and of the carnage and loss of life, are still fresh and painful...He ended the caption by saying, "I will say it again: We can be hurt, but not knocked out!"
In photo: Ratan Tata snapped at Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray's wedding along with Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Asha Bhosle
In photo: Ratan Tata with Mukesh Ambani, Aamir Khan and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai
Businessmen, investor, and philanthropist are few of the facets of Ratan Tata's colourful yet illustrious career so far. From witnessing his parent's separation at the age of 10 to coming close to getting married four times; from working on the shop floor of Tata Steel to making Tata a global brand, Ratan Tata has come a long way. His humble beginning from Surat to being a stalwart of the Indian business industry is truly incredible. As Ratan Tata turns a year older today, we take a look at his journey in pictures
(All Pictures/Instagram Ratan Tata, Supriya Sule, mid-day photographers)
