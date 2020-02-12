Ratan Tata hits one million followers on Instagram, netizens hail legend

Business magnate Ratan Tata, who made his Instagram debut on October 30, 2019, has achieved another milestone. The 82-year-old business veteran, who has been setting the internet on fire with his inspiring posts and candid photos with dogs recently achiever the rare feat of 1 million followers on Instagram.

In order to celebrate his milestone of 1 million Instagram followers, the philanthropist took to the social media platform and shared a humbling picture thanking his fans for showering him with love. In the heartwarming post, an energetic and vibrant Tata can be seen sitting on the floor with a bright smile on his face.

While sharing the adorable picture, Tata wrote: I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it.

He further said: I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues.

As soon as Tata shared the post, it took the internet by storm with hundreds of his followers taking to the comments section of the post to shower praises on the stalwart of the Indian business. One user wrote, "You are one of the most charismatic guys in the country," while another one commented, "So humble man."

A third user wrote, "You are a legend sir. So much love and respect to you.my family's third generation is working with the Tata family now and I am so proud of you and my members who are working with the Tata family." The post, which has gone viral since has garnered over 4,00,000 likes and still counting.

On his Instagram bio, Ratan Tata wrote, I made it to the 'Gram! He further wrote that he is the chairman of Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons.

