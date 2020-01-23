Ratan Tata shares #ThrowbackThursday photo from Los Angeles, Internet says wow!

Industrialist Ratan Tata recently joined Instagram. Just like Twitter, his posts created quite a stir. Ratan Tata often shares pictures of animals to inspirational anecdotes and keeps his fans entertained.

Ratan Tata recently came to know of #ThrowbackThursday and he took to Instagram today to post a picture from his younger days.

He posted the image with the caption, "I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about throwbacks and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday."

His fans couldn't stop complimenting him and how incredible he looked when he was young. One user wrote, "Perfect balance of purpose, vision, and a brilliant sense of humour. You rock Sir." Another user wrote, "Hahaha the caption, you're an amazing human being man much love."

The image garnered over 2 lakh likes since being uploaded.

