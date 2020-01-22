Raul Castillo boards Guy Ritchie's 'Cash Truck'

Actor Raul Castillo has been added to the cast of Guy Ritchie's latest thriller, "Cash Truck". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a remake of 2004 French thriller "Le Convoyeur", which featured Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel in the lead.

The details about the character to be played by Castillo, known for "Knives Out" and "We the Animals", are unknown. Already announced actors include Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso and Josh Hartnett.

Statham will play H, a cold and mysterious character who works for an armoured truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The project also reunites Ritchie and Statham, who have previously collaborated on "Snatch" and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever