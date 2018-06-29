Rebecca Ferguson joins Ewan McGregor in The Shining sequel

Rebecca Ferguson is currently awaiting the release of Mission: Impossible Fallout, which marks the sixth outing of Tom Cruise as the famed IMF operative Ethan Hunt

Rebecca Ferguson

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation actor Rebecca Ferguson will still star alongside Ewan McGregor in Warner Bros' film adaptation of Stephen King novel Doctor Sleep.

Published in 2013, Doctor Sleep is the sequel to King's The Shining, which was adapted in 1977 by Stanley Kubrick for a film by the same name, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

The new film, to be directed by Mike Flanagan, will feature McGregor as Danny Torrance, the grown-up son of Nicholson, who in the original movie had psychic powers and watched his dad descend into a murderous rage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the details of Ferguson's character have not been revealed by the studio.

The story follows Danny, who is an angry alcoholic dealing with his re-emerging psychic powers by working in a hospice, where he helps dying patients and earns the nickname Dr. Sleep. Into his life enters Abra Stone, a little girl with psychic abilities of her own, and Torrance finds himself caught up in a battle with a group of murderous kidnappers that want her essence.

The film also stars Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin.

