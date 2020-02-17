Rebekah Vardy reveals she was hospitalized after Coleen Rooney spat got her trolled online

English footballer Jamie Vardy's model wife Rebekah has revealed she was hospitalised because of online trolling following a spat with former England footballer Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen. Rebekah, 37, was seven months pregnant at the time she was accused by Coleen of leaking news about her family to media. Rebekah admitted that it affected her physically and mentally.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, Rebekah said: "It just kind of escalated and it was not great. The trolling was the worst part for me. I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time, but it kind of escalated. This was a whole new level...I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one in particular, 'You fat ugly rat. I genuinely hope you and your baby rot.' I think people just don't realise when they're saying stuff how it affects you."

She added, "I was struck with anxiety attacks and ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones. I had severe anxiety, I felt like I couldn't go out without people just looking at me and questioning, 'Did she do it? Did she not do it?' No one would ever say anything to your face and that's the whole thing with trolling. They won't say it to your face."

