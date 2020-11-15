Rebel Wilson dishes on 40-lb weight loss journey in 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson, who admitted that she never took her health seriously in the past, appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on Tuesday (local time) and revealed just how she completely changed her outlook on health and life.

According to Fox News, the 40-year-old Australian actor told Drew Barrymore, "For the last few years I've been theme-ing my years. So I had the 'Year of Fun,' last year I had the 'Year of Love,' and this year it's going to be the 'Year of Health' because I turned 40 this year in March." "I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts," she added.

The 'Pitch Perfect' franchise star, also revealed that the "fads and diets" didn't quite do the trick and she settled on a "really holistic approach" to shedding the pounds. Wilson asserted, "I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating doughnuts." Although self-deprecating during her appearance on 'Barrymore,' Wilson noted that being disciplined in her weight loss ultimately propelled her into seeing huge gains in confidence while losing some 40 pounds this year.

She said, "I don't know whether it's a thing, ladies, when you turn 40, really coming into my own now and not just with health, with my career. I feel more in control. I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and I have more control over the content." Wilson added: "Everything seems to be coming together. Maybe I was a late bloomer or something."

As per Fox News, she continued to the 45-year-old Barrymore, "So I was working on the mental side of things - why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Still, the 'Ice Age: Continental Drift' voice-performer isn't done even after sharing her targeted goal weight of 165 pounds earlier this year. She said, "I want to lose a few more. I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier."

