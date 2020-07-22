Rebel Wilson goes for hike as she continues her fitness, weight loss journey

It seems like Australian actor Rebel Wilson is reaching new heights with her weight loss journey. According to People Magazine, the 40-year-old actor celebrated yet another successful workout session when she shared an Instagram slideshow from the top of a cliff after her hike to Barrenjoey Head Lighthouse in Palm Beach, Australia.

View this post on Instagram #PalmBeach #Hayden #Pooches4Lyfe ps my athleisure is @gymshark A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) onJul 20, 2020 at 2:51am PDT

In one shot, the 'Pitch Perfect' star is seen wearing a teal top and matching leggings from Gymshark. She can be seen striking a fierce pose alongside a friend in front of a picturesque landscape.

Another Boomerang video shows Wilson making a face at the camera as she takes in the gorgeous view.

"#PalmBeach #Hayden #Pooches4Lyfe ps my athleisure is @gymshark," she wrote in the post's caption.

Back in January, Wilson shared that she's hoping to slim down to 75 kg, which is about 165 lbs, by the end of the year.

The 'Isn't It Romantic star noted, "I'll be honest with you guys -- with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kgs and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there are constant setbacks -- but I'm working hard x."

Wilson has shared numerous updates on her fitness journey since then. She often documents her various workouts on social media.

Last week, the 'The Hustle' actor posted a video of herself harnessing all of her strength to repeatedly flip a heavy tire, which is a popular CrossFit exercise.

