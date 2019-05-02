Remake rights of Bengali film Konttho sold before its theatrical release

regional-cinema

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rajesh Nair is clearly confident that Konttho is going to be a sure-shot hit

Poster of the film.

One film that is making headlines almost every second day ever since it has been announced, is undeniably director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's upcoming film Konttho. The film, which revolves around the life and struggle of a cancer survivor, has already struck a chord with everyone with its mind-blowing trailer.

While none can't stop raving about the heart-warming trailer, renowned Malayalam filmmaker – Rajesh Nair was so impressed by it that he went ahead and actually bought the Malayalam remake rights of Konttho, much before the film's theatrical release.

Speaking about this move, Nair who has also bought the rights of the director duo's previous blockbuster film Haami, said, "I am a huge fan of Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's work. I am intrigued by the magic they create onscreen. I watched Konttho's trailer and I am convinced that this is going to be a successful film. The story is so relatable to everyone irrespective of the language they speak in."

Usually, the remake rights of a film are acquired after judging the response a film gets once it's released, but Rajesh Nair is clearly confident that this one is going to be a sure-shot hit. In fact, the director has also titled the Malayalam remake as Shabdam and has roped in celebrated actor Jayasurya for the film.

Director Shiboprosad is obviously excited about Konttho's remake, he said, "Generally, the remake rights are acquired after the release of the film. It usually depends on the box-office report. But Rajesh offered to remake the film right after watching the trailer. A well-known actor like Jayasurya will be playing the role of RJ Arjun Mullick. What can be more exciting that this?"

Even Shiboprosad's partner Nandita Roy is overwhelmed by the remake offer. She said, "Konttho is a project we have been nurturing for more than a decade now. The story is very close to us and we want the film to reach out to as many people as possible. So obviously when Rajesh approached us with the idea of a Malayalam remake, we were thrilled."

Starring Paoli Dam, Jaya Ahsan, and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Konttho is a film that talks about laryngeal cancer and is poised to release on May 10, 2019. The film is directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the power director duo who has delivered critically acclaimed hit films like Accident, Muktodhara, Alik Sukh, Ramdhanu, Bela Seshe, Haami, Praktan and Posto in the past.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates