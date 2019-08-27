Remembering Sir Don Bradman: 10 astonishing facts about the Don among Kings you may not know
On cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman's birth anniversary, we bring to you some really interesting facts about the most brilliant batsman in cricket history
On cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman's birth anniversary, we bring to you some really interesting facts about the most brilliant batsman in cricket history.
Also Read: Remembering Don Bradman: Mid-day recalls recent trip to his residence
Sir Donald Bradman. Pic/ AFP
- As a child, he learned to bat by hitting a golf ball with a cricket bat against a water tank stand.
- Don Bradman's favourite subject in school was mathematics.
- There was a variety of dahlia named after Don Bradman.
- Bradman composed and recorded a song called 'Every Day is a Rainbow Day for Me' in 1930. As a pianist, he recorded two songs titled ''An Old Fashioned Lockett' and 'Our Bungalow of Dreams'.
- During his last innings in his career, he needed just 4 runs to attain a batting average of 100. He was dismissed for a duck. His words after his dismissal were 'Fancy doing that!
- ABC's postal address in all capitals of state and territory is PO Box 9994. This is in honour of Bradman's Test average of 99.94
- Bradman was never dismissed with his score in the 90s.
- In 1948, Kathiawar, a regional team, abandoned an ongoing match against Maharashtra when the latter's batsman Bhausahibe Nimbalkar, was batting on 443. This is because they believed it would not be courteous for the batsmen to overtake Bradman's first-class individual record of 452 runs.
- He was knighted in 1949, for his contribution to the game of cricket.
- 'Is Don Bradman still alive?', is what were among the first words Nelson Mandela used after he was released from prison after 27 years.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Sir Don Bradman signing an autograph for a young fan
-
Sir Donald Bradman walking through crowds after hitting a triple century at Leeds in 1934. Pic/AFP
-
Donald Bradman in action in Leeds on July 25, 1938. Bradman, acknowledged as the world's greatest ever cricketer, died on February 25, 2001, in Adelaide at the age of 92. Pic/AFP
-
In December 1928, Bradman penned a small self-memo after his unsuccessful (18 and 1) Test debut against England at Brisbane. It said: If it's difficult I'll do it now If it's impossible I'll do it presently
-
Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman. Sachin has often been compared to Bradman throughout his career
-
Don Bradman taking stance for another big knock
-
Undated file photo of signed print of cricket player Sir Donald Bradman. Pic/AFP
-
Australian cricketer Sir Donald Bradman walking through crowds after hitting a triple century in Leeds in 1938. Pic/AFP
-
A classical cover drive by the cricket legend
-
The Australian batting legend has played 52 Tests and taken 2 wickets. His bowling style was right arm leg break
-
Hail the greatest! Don Bradman (r) acknowledges the crowd
-
Here's looking at you kid! Don Bradman smiles for the photographers
-
On his last day in Tests in 1948, cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman was shockingly dismissed on a duck and hence could not reach a record Test average of 100.
-
The right spirit: (From left) Johny Gleeson, Erapalli Prasanna, Jak Fingleton, KN Prabhu, Farokh Engineer, Sir Don Bradman and M L Jaisimha share a few laughs over a drink during the 1967-68 tour to Australia. (Pic/mid-day archives)
-
This May 29 photo taken off TV shows Sir Donald Bradman, Australia's greatest sporting champion, as he breaks a long, self-imposed silence in an appearance on a nationally televised interview that was pre-recorded in Melbourne. Pic/AFP
-
Sir Donald Bradman (left) passed away on February 25, 2001
Former cricketer and legend Sir Donald Bradman was undoubtedly the most renowned name in the game. On his birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures from the life of the legend, who is known by many as the greatest ever batsman in the history of cricket
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Donald Bradman: 'The Don' who ruled the pitch