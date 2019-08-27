Remembering Sir Don Bradman: 10 astonishing facts about the Don among Kings you may not know

Reliving the Don's legacy! Rare photos of Sir Don Bradman you may not have seen

This May 29 photo taken off TV shows Sir Donald Bradman, Australia's greatest sporting champion, as he breaks a long, self-imposed silence in an appearance on a nationally televised interview that was pre-recorded in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

The right spirit: (From left) Johny Gleeson, Erapalli Prasanna, Jak Fingleton, KN Prabhu, Farokh Engineer, Sir Don Bradman and M L Jaisimha share a few laughs over a drink during the 1967-68 tour to Australia. (Pic/mid-day archives)

On his last day in Tests in 1948, cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman was shockingly dismissed on a duck and hence could not reach a record Test average of 100.

In December 1928, Bradman penned a small self-memo after his unsuccessful (18 and 1) Test debut against England at Brisbane. It said: If it's difficult I'll do it now If it's impossible I'll do it presently

Donald Bradman in action in Leeds on July 25, 1938. Bradman, acknowledged as the world's greatest ever cricketer, died on February 25, 2001, in Adelaide at the age of 92. Pic/AFP

Former cricketer and legend Sir Donald Bradman was undoubtedly the most renowned name in the game. On his birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures from the life of the legend, who is known by many as the greatest ever batsman in the history of cricket