Revealed! Milestone man Virat Kohli has a secret mantra

"It's a great honour for me to represent my country and even after playing 10 years, I don't feel like I am entitled for anything here. You still have to work hard for every run," he said

Virat Kohli

Performing for the country is "not a favour done to anyone", and may be that is the reason even after 10 years of international cricket, Indian captain Virat Kohli feels "no sense of entitlement".

Kohli, who completed the fastest 10,000 ODI runs eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar by an astounding 54 innings, feels that "nothing should be taken for granted" as it's a privilege that only few are bestowed with while a whole lot of them can only aspire. "It's a great honour for me to represent my country and even after playing 10 years, I don't feel like I am entitled for anything here. You still have to work hard for every run," he said.

