Revisiting freemasonry during a charity heritage walk in South Mumbai

A charity heritage walk in South Mumbai will highlight the history freemasonry shares with the city

Freemasons' Hall in Mumbai

The District Grand Lodge of Bombay is set to organise the first-ever freemasonry-themed charity heritage walk in South Mumbai. The Square Steps 4-km walk will be held around Fort and Ballard Estate.

It aims to showcase significant points of interest around south Mumbai, highlighting the rich history freemasonry shares with the city. The key locations emphasised during this heritage walk have been carefully selected based on original research from local records as well as the archives of the Freemasonry Museum and Library at London.

P Venkatraman, organiser of the event, shares, "Those who have held heritage walks in the city will learn a lot about Mumbai through this particular walk."

The proceeds earned from this heritage walk will be donated to The Bombay Masonic Benevolent Fund, the central charity for Freemasonry in Mumbai which is section 80G certified under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Percy J Driver, District Grand Master of Mumbai, informs, "Freemasonry has always been a part of the rich history of this city's diverse culture. This charity heritage walk is aimed to acquaint both masons as well as non-masons alike with the various contributions made by Mumbai Freemasons to nation-building."

What: Heritage Charity Walk

When: JUNE 9, 11 AM TO 5 PM

Meeting point: Masonic Centre opposite Sterling Cinema

Entry: Rs 2,500 for per person in a group of four (includes breakfast)

To register: www.dglbombay.org/event-open-house

