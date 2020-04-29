Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal party with Mindy Kaling, on Instagram

As the world began bingeing on Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's new creation, Never Have I Ever, British musician DJ Rekha and Poorna Jagannathan — who plays a pivotal role in the comedy — hosted a special Instagram party on Sunday to celebrate the series. A Bollywood-themed virtual bash seemed like the perfect way to tackle the lockdown ennui as several stars around the globe logged in to congratulate Kaling on her latest offering. Amongst the Bollywood stars to join the fanfare were Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.



Mindy Kaling

A source reveals, "It was essentially a lockdown party with Mindy joining in from the US, and Richa and Ali logging online from Mumbai. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali too attended the virtual do. Most of the stars had watched the show beforehand. While they loved how the slice-of-life series captured the joys and sorrows of a second-generation Indian teenager growing up in the US, the larger discussion was about how it beautifully highlighted the issues faced by people of different ethnicities through the protagonist and her diverse set of friends. DJ Rekha made sure that the party, though online, wasn't without its share of music as she belted out hits from her console."



Mahershala Ali

