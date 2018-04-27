Richa Chadha starrer Love Sonia heads to Bagri London Indian Film Fest

The Tabrez Noorani directorial also stars Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Adil Hussain



Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Rajkummar Rao's Indian-American film Love Sonia will open the Bagri London Indian Film festival. The Festival will open with the world premiere of Life of Pi producer David Womark's Love Sonia on June 21 at Empire Leicester Square, reports variety.com.

The Tabrez Noorani directorial also stars Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Adil Hussain.

Noorani will attend the opening with some of the talent. The film revolves around two sisters forced into prostitution in Mumbai.

The ninth edition of the fest closes on June 29 at BFI Southbank with the UK premiere of Venus, helmed by Aisha Marjara. It is the story of a transgender person who discovers, on the eve of surgery, about the existence of a son.

The fest is broken into thematic strands covering female filmmakers, father-son relationships and famine among others.

"This cutting edge festival showcases indie cinema that entertains but shows the more realistic and sometimes the raw side of South Asian culture. At the same time, there are always stories of comedy, hope and the inexhaustible energy of over 1.3 billion South Asian lives from the Indian subcontinent," said festival director Cary Rajinder Sawhney.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever