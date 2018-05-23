Richard Gere to return to TV after nearly 30 years

The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes made by BBC Studios Drama London



Richard Gere

Hollywood actor Richard Gere is making a return to TV after nearly 30 years with the MotherFatherSon drama show. He will play a US media mogul in the new BBC drama, alongside Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory and Billy Howle, reports bbc.com. Gere said he was "so pleased" to make his small screen comeback in the series, written by Tom Rob Smith.

MotherFatherSon tells the story of businessman Max (Gere), his heiress ex-wife Kathryn (McCrory) and their son Caden (Howle).

"The family empire is threatened when Caden, who runs Max's British newspaper, spirals out of control - with consequences for "the future of the family, its empire, and a country on the brink of change", said a spokesman.

The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes made by BBC Studios Drama London.

Gere said: "I'm so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary eight hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in."

Tom Rob Smith, who wrote The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, said: "Telling this story was always going to depend upon gathering an extraordinary cast."

He described Gere's roles as "iconic and complex", while saying McCrory showed "heartbreaking emotional tenderness and immense power", with Howle "one of the most exciting young actors" he had ever seen.

McCrory said the script was "completely original and full of surprises", while Howle said he was "humbled to be given the opportunity to portray such a complex role".

Filming is starting here and in Spain this summer, but no date has been set yet for when MotherFatherSon will air.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever