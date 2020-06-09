Rick and Morty, Family Guy: 6 cartoon series that are for grown-ups!

While animated shows and cartoons are often associated with kids, the genre has long had series targeted towards older viewers. They blend funny, witty, and thought-provoking depth with a light presentation.

There are many cartoon series that bring brilliant storytelling, satire, humour, emotional narratives, even a few life lessons along with the colourful visuals for the kids in us grown-ups. The adult animation genre which began with The Simpsons is now coming to mainstream prominence. And if you wish to indulge in some cartoon action and fun with grown-up themes, here are some of the adult animated series, from mad science to teenage delinquency that you will absolutely love!

Rick And Morty

Are there better ways to explore time and space than flying around with your alcoholic grandfather? Rick Sanchez is a brilliant but callous scientist exploring the galaxy for fun and has his side-kick, his grandkid Morty, along for all intergalactic adventures. You get to watch this iconic duo travel through other dimensions, battle against alien creatures, explore other planets and multiverses, travel through time, and much more! If these things excite you, watch this series which is currently on season four, streaming on Netflix.

Family Guy

The second longest-running TV show after The Simpsons, Family Guy is centred around the Griffins family, set in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island. There's the working-class father, Peter, married to Lois, a stay at home mother of three – Chris, Meg and Stewie. They also have Brian, an anthropomorphic pet dog, who is a sarcastically refined speaker with a strong British accent. Featuring a lot of topical issues, this series does it well with ample humour! All 18 seasons of the show are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Park

Another popular cartoon series that targets an older audience, South Park follows the adventures of four kids – Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny. Set in an apparently bland fictional town of South Park, the show delves deep into satire and parodies all the while maintaining an absurdly humorous tone. Whether it be the spot-on satire, the relatability, the slapstick humour, the one liners, the silliness, or, of course, the most widely known toilet humour, you're bound to laugh out loud quite often. South Park can be watched in India on Prime Video.

Paradise PD

Currently on season two, this show that premiered in 2018 goes far in terms of its cringe and controversial comedy. The kind of comedy this show offers is absurd yet super funny – it's a dysfunctional police department, which consists of the head of the police department who has a weird funny start (watch out in the very first episode), his son who is a newly-hired officer, an obese police officer, an 80-year-old man, a psychotic and violent young woman, and a dog who is addicted to every drug there is. Both seasons come with relevance, fourth-wall breaks, cringe humour and great punches. Paradise PD can be watched on Netflix.

BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman is a series about a has-been narcissistic Hollywood star of a 90's family sitcom called Horsin' Around. Voiced by Will Arnett, BoJack is a pill-popping alcoholic who hates himself and everyone around him. A washed-up actor living off of his syndication royalties, BoJack's world is populated with both humans and animals – a feline agent and former girlfriend, Princess Carolyn; an oddly optimistic Labrador actor Mr. Peanutbutter; an asexual guest who never left BoJack's place, Todd; and his biographer and on-and-off love interest, Diane Nguyen. There are plenty of reasons you must watch this show – the many pokes on Hollywood pop culture, brilliant character development and storyline, absurd existential comedy, fourth-wall breaks, dramatic elements and much more! This show that is famous for being emotionally wrenching is also ridiculously funny. Watch all six seasons streaming on Netflix.

The Simpsons

Last in the list but far from the least is the show that revolutionised the television industry. Ever since The Simpsons arrived on television, people's perception of animated shows changed forever, and in a good way. The common perception that cartoons are just for kids was defied by this iconic series and since its premiere in 1989, the adult cartoons genre has grown massively! In fact, this series paved the way for many adult animated comedies (basically, all the above in this list which are just a handful of them). This longest-running series (over 600 episodes spanning 31 seasons!) features a dysfunctional family and their life in a typical American town. There's the simple working-class father, Homer, his wife Marge, and their three children – Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The latest season (season 31) can be watched in India on Star World.

