Rickshaw puller arrested for raping his minor daughter

New Delhi: A 40-year-old rickshaw puller was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his minor daughter in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the seven-year-old girl of the rickshaw puller told a woman, who was working in an NGO and used to teach her sometimes, that her father raped her.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said. An investigation in the case is underway and further details are awaited, police said.

