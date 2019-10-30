Ricky Martin on cloud nine after announcing birth of fourth child

It was a proud moment for singer-actor Ricky Martin, who announced the news of the arrival of his fourth child and guess what? It's a baby boy. The 47-year-old singer and husband Jwan Yosef announced the arrival of son Renn Martin-Yosef on Tuesday on Instagram while sharing the picture of the infant in Martin's arms, along with both parents beaming with pride and joy.

"Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido," wrote the pop star in Spanish on Instagram, which translates in English to, "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born." According to Fox News, Martin and Yosef are already parents to twins Valentino and Matteo, and daughter Lucia.

While the proud parents are still remaining quiet as when was the little one born. Martin announced that he and Yosef would be expecting again during the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September, telling the crowd, "I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting!"

As the crowd erupted in cheers, Martin stated, "I love big families."

