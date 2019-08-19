Ricky Ponting recollects his blooded cheek from 2005 Ashes series

cricket

Jofra Archer's blow to Steven Smith reminds Ricky Ponting of his Harmison-inflicted injury in the 2005 Ashes Test at Lord's

Australia's Justin Langer (left) checks the cut on the face of his captain Ricky Ponting at LordÃ¢Â€Â™s on July 21, 2005. Pic/Getty Images

London: Ricky Ponting said Jofra Archer's hostile spell against Australia at Lord's on Day Four of the second Ashes Test against England on Saturday reminded him of the opening morning of the famous 2005 series at the same venue which had left him with a bloodied cheek.

Archer dished out a fiery spell on Saturday, leaving Steve Smith on the ground after being struck on the unprotected back of his neck by a bouncer clocking 92.4 miles per hour.

Ponting compared the spell with the one England's Steve Harmison bowled during the famous 2005 Ashes series, in which he hit Australian openers Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer before leaving the former skipper with a bloodied cheek.

"That was a really fiery morning and last night brought back a few memories of what it was like," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "I remember when I got hit, I think Vaughny (England captain Michael Vaughan) said to his players, 'no-one go and say a word to him and check if he is OK'. Which was fine by me, because my eyes were going a bit as it was, so I reckon I would have told them to get away in no uncertain terms anyway!"

Archer's body blow forced Smith to retire hurt while batting at 80. He, however, returned in less than an hour to take the crease and was eventually dismissed when he shouldered arms to a straight ball from Chris Woakes, just eight runs short of a century.

Smith was ruled out of the last day of the second Test yesterday, saying he felt "groggy".

"I started to feel a little bit of a headache coming on last night as the adrenaline got out of my system but I was able to get a good night's sleep in, but I woke up feeling a bit groggy and with a headache again," Smith said. "I had some tests done and then some further assessments deemed to be a mild concussion, so I've been ruled out of this Test match unfortunately"

Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia's request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle. There are doubts whether star batsman Smith will feature in the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday.

Ponting, however, said an experienced Smith won't have any fear in his mind when he takes guard against Archer next time.

"I don't think it will be a series-defining spell. He has made 92 again. I know he'd made 70 or so before he copped that first knock ... and I wouldn't be surprised if they do attack him a bit more now," said Ponting.

"But the one thing I like is that Archer didn't get Smith out. Smithy got through it without losing his wicket. Assuming everything is OK with that blow in the neck, he'll front up and do it all again in the second innings."

The legendary Australian batsman said Smith coming back to bat might seem incredibly courageous to the average person sitting back and watching it, but that's what is expected of a Test batsman. "He (Smith) won't have any fear because it's just what you do every day. You face bowlers in the nets every day and you get hit every now and then. But certainly nothing changes in your mindset," Ponting said.

