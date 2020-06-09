Rio Ferdinand's kids to his wife Kate: 'You're not going to have sex in lockdown when we home, maybe October

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate has revealed her stepchildren are keen on having an addition to the family and keep questioning the couple on their plans. Kate, 29, who tied the knot with Rio, 41, last year is mothering the footballer's kids—Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine— from his first marriage.

The former reality star said the kids are having awkward conversations with her about having a baby. "Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids. They're saying, 'When are you going to do it, then?' It's so funny. One of them said, 'You're not going to have sex in lockdown while we're in the house so I think you're going to have it in October.' I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm having this conversation!'" Kate told British tabloid, The Sun.

And while Kate is looking forward to having a baby, she insists there is no time frame for it. "We would like to have a baby but there's no set time...that's just part of being a parent, isn't it? Where is the love life? We're getting a little bit of time here and there, but I wouldn't call it couple time. We're busy, our time together might be talking about cleaning the toilet, rather than, 'Oh, I love you so much!' " she explained.

