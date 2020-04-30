Search

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Sachin, Mithali, Harbhajan extend heartfelt condolences to Kapoor family

Updated: Apr 30, 2020, 12:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mithali Raj termed actor Rishi Kapoor's demise as "huge loss", Sachin is "very very sad" Bhajji and Geeta's hearts go out to Kapoor family

Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra. Pictures/ Instagram
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today after he was admitted at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media site Twitter to confirm the news of the death of Rishi Kapoor.  Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra all took to Twitter to express their feelings on the sudden death of Rishi Kapoor this morning.

"Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family," said Tendulkar on Twitter.

Indian women's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj termed the actor's demise as "huge loss" and said she will miss him on the silver screen.

"Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji.Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers.Huge loss.Will miss dearly on the silver screen. OM Shanti #gonesoon," Raj tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh also mourned the death of the actor and wrote, "Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji Condolence to the family.."

Harbhajan Singh's actress wife Geeta Basra also took to Twitter to share a quote from his film as a tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Inputs from ANI

